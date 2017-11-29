More booming from Nellis Air Force Base; weapons school training responsible

In this file photo, an F35 fighter jet banks during the Aviation Nation 2017 Air and Space Expo, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 11, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Donald Schoemer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah and surrounding areas will be noticing an increased amount of noise from military aircraft as a result of “Weapons School Integration” at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

More than 80 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day and may remain in the air for up to five hours during this operation, which is scheduled to go through Dec. 13. There may be night launches as well to allow air crews to train for nighttime combat operations.

“Weapons School Integration” is the culmination phase of the six-month United States Air Force Weapons School, graduate-level instructor courses that provide the world’s most advanced training in weapons and tactics employment. The training provides an opportunity for all Weapons School students to come together and integrate the skills they learned in an realistic environment.

Nellis Air Force Base is one of the largest fighter bases in the world. Aircraft from Nellis operate on the Nevada Test and Training Range, which occupies 2.9 million acres of land and 5,000 square miles of airspace. Many communities in southern Nevada and Southern Utah may see and hear Nellis aircraft.

From flying just 100 feet above the ground to twice the speed of sound, Nellis conducts advanced combat training, performs operational test and evaluation and develops tactics to provide realistic training for military personnel.

While it is difficult to project increases or decreases in air traffic, since these vary based on training needs, maintenance schedules and other factors, the Nellis Air Force Base Exercises & Flight Operations webpage gives you information on specific upcoming exercises, which may represent an increase in flight activity.

