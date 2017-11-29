Federal judge reportedly set to release Cliven Bundy and two sons

Written by Ric Wayman
November 29, 2017
In this April 5, 2014, file photo, Cliven Bundy stands at the Bundy ranch near Bunkerville, Nevada | Photo by John Locher /Las Vegas Review-Journal via Associated Press, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A federal judge in Las Vegas is expected to order the release of Cliven Bundy and his sons Ammon and Ryan from federal prison.

Various media outlets are reporting Wednesday afternoon that attorneys said the three will be released soon, but it is not clear whether that means they will be placed under house arrest.

Attorney Daniel Hill, representing Ammon Bundy, said “an issue arose” in relation to the defense’s motion to dismiss.

Further details were not immediately available, and it was not known if co-defendant Ryan Payne would also be released.

Before trial began earlier this month, Cliven Bundy, Ammon Bundy, Ryan Bundy and Payne asked Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro for their release from custody, but only Ryan Bundy was set free as the judge granted him release to a halfway house.

Ryan Bundy is serving as his own lawyer. He argued he was hampered preparing his case while in jail.

Prosecutors are alleging that the Bundy’s led a self-styled militia to prevent federal agents from enforcing court orders that would have removed Bundy’s cattle from public lands.

About the Author

Ric Wayman

A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his neurotic cat.

QUOTE: “I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words.” — Ric Wayman

