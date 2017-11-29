Utah police searching for 2 people wanted in motel homicide case

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for two people Wednesday wanted for questioning in the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday in a Utah motel room.

The body of 25-year-old Mechelle Lindberg, of Pleasant Grove, was discovered at approximately 8:40 a.m. at the Gateway Inn, 819 W. North Temple, in Salt Lake City, according to a statement issued Wednesday morning by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police initially said they were investigating the case as a suspicious death. Upon further investigation, police said Lindberg’s death is being treated as a homicide.

Detectives are now searching for Kristie Marie Hansen, 26, and Javier Rodriquez Pena, 29, who are considered persons of interest in the case, Salt Lake City police said.

After interviewing people who were at the hotel Tuesday, police believe Hansen and Pena were in the area about the time of the homicide and were associated with Lindberg, Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking said.

“We need to speak with them to clear up what their involvement was,” Wilking said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 801-799-3000, and to avoid approaching the pair.

