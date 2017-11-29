Thieves hit same Walgreens pharmacy twice in one day

Images of suspect taken from surveillance footage during alleged theft at Walgreens on State Street, Hurricane, Utah, Nov. 27, 2017 | Photos courtesy of the Hurricane Police Department, St. George News

HURRICANE — Authorities are looking for information after one Hurricane pharmacy was hit twice Monday, the first an early morning burglary with a high-speed chase and several hours later an unrelated theft during business hours.

The first incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. when officers were dispatched to an alarm activation at Walgreens Pharmacy located at 1235 W. State Street in Hurricane. While en route to the business, police observed three suspects fleeing the pharmacy in a dark-colored passenger car and began pursuit, Hurricane Public Information Officer Tiffany Mower said.

The driver turned off the car’s headlights and continued down the road at more than 100 miles per hour while pursuing officers, no longer able to see the fleeing car, lost track of it.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the three suspects or the vehicle, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, officers responding to the store discovered signs of forced entry. Detectives arrived to investigate the incident and process the scene for potential evidence.

This was the latest in a rising number of pharmacy burglaries across the region, which in October prompted a joint investigation involving police departments in Washington and Iron counties that are working with federal agencies, including the FBI, as reported by St. George News.

Read more: Feds respond as number of pharmacy burglaries in Southern Utah continues to rise

In the theft that occurred later that day, which was unrelated to the earlier burglary, a man entered the Walgreens during business hours and stole over-the-counter medication valued at $1,000, before fleeing the store driving a red SUV, possibly a Jeep, Mowers said.

Photos of the man and the red SUV can be seen at the top of this report.

“These types of crimes shake a small community like Hurricane, particularly with one business being hit twice in one day,” Mowers said.

Authorities are seeking information regarding the two incidents and are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have information about the suspect(s) or crime(s) is asked to call the Hurricane Police Department’s tip line at 435-635-7911.

The incidents are still under investigation and limited information is being released at this time, Mowers said.

The report will be updated as more details become available.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews