Family argument led to Thanksgiving dog attack in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA — Police are saying it was a family argument that triggered a dog attack inside a Santa Clara home on Thanksgiving, sending six people to the hospital.

Santa Clara/Ivins police released additional information to St. George News on Tuesday.

The incident began Nov. 23 at around 8 p.m. when the St. George Communications Center received a call reporting that several family members were victims of a dog attack that took place at a residence on Crestview Drive.

Officers and emergency personnel transported six individuals to Dixie Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries while animal control officers from the Santa Clara/Ivins Animal Shelter removed multiple dogs from the residence.

The incident began as a domestic disturbance that was reported inside of the residence, Santa Clara/Ivins Police Public Information Officer Randy Hancey said.

One of the dogs, a female housed in a metal dog crate while nursing a litter of puppies, became agitated during the escalating argument among family members. The crate was located inside of the home during the dispute, Hancey added.

The female dog was able to get out of the crate through a damaged door that did not close properly and “started biting people during the fight,” Hancey said, adding that the dog’s protective instincts would have been elevated with the new litter she was caring for, which could have contributed to the situation.

The investigation into the incident was complicated by the number of people present when the alleged attack occurred, he said, and scheduling interviews to determine what actually happened that night has been fraught with delays and difficulties.

The nature of the injuries sustained by the individuals is not being released due to privacy laws, but Hancey said all victims were treated at the hospital and have since been released.

The dogs remain in the animal shelter at the writing of this report.

