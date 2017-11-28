Falcons open season with win on road; Cedar falls to Enterprise

ST. GEORGE – Two Region 9 teams were in action Tuesday night, with Canyon View and Cedar beginning their seasons with games on the road. The action yielded mixed results as the Lady Falcons came away with the first win of the season for a Region 9 team. Cedar fell to Enterprise despite holding a slim lead late in the game. Below are game summaries of the action:

Canyon View 49, Delta 42

The Lady Falcons began their season with a road win against the Delta Rabbits. Canyon View built an 11-point lead over the first three quarters, then held on for the win.

“We got a lot of turnovers with our defense,” Canyon View head coach Jaycee Slack-Barnhurst said. “Those converted into a lot of easy baskets at the other end.”

Canyon View had 13 steals, led by Crystal Elias (4) and Jordan Nielson (3). The only negative from the night was poor foul shooting late in the game. The Falcons only converted 14 of 29 free throws.

“It was a conditioning problem,” Slack-Barnhurst said. “We got wobbly legs down the stretch. Hopefully as our conditioning progresses, our free-throw percentage will also.”

Bryn Banks led the Falcons with 14 points and five rebounds. Elias scored nine. Gissella Garcia and Addison Newman had six points apiece. Nielson led the team with three assists.

“Natalie Garrett played a phenomenal defensive game,” Slack-Barnhurst said. “She blocked a few shots and got several deflections on passes that led to steals and layups at the other end. Jordan Nielson and Addison Newman did a good job setting up our offensive sets. Overall, it was a good team performance.”

Canyon View will get only 48 hours rest before traveling to Enterprise on Thursday night.

Enterprise 51, Cedar 47

The Lady Reds jumped out early on Enterprise, taking a 29-24 lead at the half. Poor shooting in the third allowed the Lady Wolves back into the game. Enterprise led 37-35 going into the final quarter. But Cedar had a two-point lead and the ball with just over a minute remaining.

“Enterprise played zone the entire game except for the last few minutes,” Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen said. “We did not react well, turned the ball over a couple of times. They got the lead and we had to foul. They hit their two free throws to put us down four.”

For Enterprise, Jessica Holt and Ronnie Robinson scored 15 points apiece. Ellie Shurtliff scored 11. Cedar had very balanced scoring. Carley Davis and Japrix Weaver scored nine apiece. Dream Weaver and Logann Laws had eight points apiece. Emeline Brower scored six.

“We got into some early foul trouble in the first half,” Nielsen said. “Three of our starters had limited minutes. But Enterprise did a better job of getting to the line. We settled too much for the outside shot. We have some things to work on, but we will get better.”

Cedar will continue its preseason on Thursday night when the Lady Reds host Beaver.

REGION 9 STANDINGS

Canyon View 1-0

Desert Hills 0-0

Hurricane 0-0

Pine View 0-0

Cedar 0-1

Dixie 0-1

Snow Canyon 0-1

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.