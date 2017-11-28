Robert Richard Hubbard

Jan. 9, 1956 — Nov. 17, 2017

Robert Richard Hubbard, 61, passed away Nov. 17, 2017, peacefully in his home in St. George.

Robert had a passion for riding Harleys and NASCAR. He worked hard as a mechanic the majority of his life, but was semi-retired and enjoyed working at the Hurricane museum. He was known by many and will be missed by all.

He will be reunited with his father, Robert; mother, Ida; sister, Linda; and son, Bobby. He is survived by his wife, Judith Hubbard; his two sons and their families: Michael (Kara) and their son Christopher and two daughters, Alexis and Mckinley Hubbard; and Jeremy Hubbard (Tori) and their three sons, Jeremiah, Thomas and Hurley Hubbard; his three daughters and their families: Carlene Piper and her daughter, Heather Piper Garcia and two sons, Jonathan and Dustin Hanor; Lynda Piper and her sons Rahim and Nicholas and daughters, Allayah and Ebony; Tiffany Argil (Francisco) and their three daughters, Kayla Hunnicutt, Chyane Lillianna and son, Nicholas Argil; and Bobby’s two kids Mirissa and Brandon Hubbard. He is also survived by his sister, Kandy Hubbard; and two brothers: Joseph and Michael Callazo.

Funeral services

  • Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George. Services are open to all who wish to attend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

