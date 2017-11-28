‘The People of Utah’: Utah Senate Visual Arts Competition accepting entries

Stock images, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah high school students are encouraged to enter the annual Utah Senate Visual Arts Competition for a chance to win up to a $5,000 scholarship and have the artwork shown in the Utah State Capitol.

The competition is open all Utah students in grades 9-12, including those attending a private, parochial, charter or home school. The competition is sponsored by Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser and administered by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.

The theme this year is “The People of Utah,” and all artworks must include at least one human figure. Most visual arts medium are accepted except for photography or 3-D.

The winning artist will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Other scholarship awards include one for $3,000, $1,000, seven $500 awards and 15 awards of $300. Awards will be presented Feb. 5, 2018, during “Arts Day on the Hill.”

Entries are due by Dec. 15. For complete guidelines and to submit an entry, go to the submission page.

