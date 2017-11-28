Chamber luncheon speaker will show you how to stay the course toward success

Photo courtesy St. George Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly professional women’s luncheon Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in St. George. The featured speaker will be Jennie Ritchie of Mental Peak Performance Coaching.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. The public is welcome – both men and women. Preregistration is required and can be done online.

At this luncheon, you’ll learn:

Ways to identify your life purpose and obstacles that stand between you and the success you want.

How to increase awareness about specific beliefs and practices that may be keeping you stuck and steps to overcome them.

How taking responsibility for your life, responses, boundaries and difficult or incomplete situations will help you focus on achieving success.

Ways to move past barriers and focus on the possibilities of success that await.

Ritchie is a certified life coach with WholeFIT, best-selling author, educator, speaker and owner of Mental Peak Performance Coaching. She lives her passion of inspiring others to maximize success through her coaching and workshops. She lives in St. George with her husband, Wally, and their three children.

Event details

What: St. George Chamber of Commerce professional women’s luncheon featuring Jennie Ritchie.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Details: $15 for Chamber members, $20 for non members. Preregistration is a must – click here.

