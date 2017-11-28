Jan. 29, 1944 — Nov. 10, 2017

Larry Lee Leisek, 73, passed away quietly at his home in Veyo, Utah, on Nov. 10, 2017, after a brief illness. Larry was born Jan. 29, 1944, in Casper, Wyoming, to Erma (Gregory) Leisek and Joseph Leisek.

Larry loved his family and cared deeply for his parents, who preceded him in passing.

Larry was a lover of eclectic art. He created and exhibited his art works at Dixie College and several local art fairs. Larry also had a feature profile in St George Magazine. Through the years, Larry made a home for many animals, including several cats, a few goats and two pigs in the mix. He enjoyed the company.

He is survived by two daughters: Yasmin Sferrella of Delaware, Ohio, and Alisha Leisek of Honolulu, Hawaii; and two brothers: Joseph F. Leisek of Washoe Valley, Nevada, and Charles R. ‘Bud’ Leisek, of Tampa, Florida. His grandchildren, nieces and nephews will all miss Larry’s kind heart, good humor and free spirit.

The family extends its heartfelt thanks to many friends and loved ones who helped and cared for Larry through such a difficult time.

Before passing, Larry asked that his friends all stop in at Veyo Pies. Veyo Pies was like a second home for Larry, and he hopes everyone will try some of their delicious offerings. Tell them “Larry sent me.”

There are no services planned.

