ATV rollover at Sand Mountain injures 18-year-old

Life Flight helicopter prepares to transport victim of an ATV rollover accident, Sand Mountain State Park, Utah, Nov. 27, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Search and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An 18-year-old man injured in a rollover ATV accident in the Sand Mountain area of Sand Hollow State Park Monday afternoon was airlifted to the hospital following a multi-agency rescue.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Cashin said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. The victim and his uncle, both visiting the area from Minnesota, were each driving rental single-rider ATVs in the dunes when the younger man struck a berm, causing his vehicle to roll over on top of him. The uncle called 911 via cell phone and responders were able to determine their location via GPS coordinates, Cashin said.

Responders from Utah State Parks, Hurricane Fire EMS, and Washington County Search and Rescue used Razor vehicles to reach the scene of the accident.

“We went and checked him out and realized he had possible back injuries,” Cashin said. “He was having problems feeling part of his leg. And so, Life Flight was called.”

The Intermountain Life Flight medical transport helicopter was able to land safely despite strong winds gusting at an estimated 32-34 knots, Cashin said.

“I talked to the pilot and he said that if it had been on the ridge he would have had a real difficult time,” he said, adding that rescuers carried the stabilized victim in a Stokes basket an estimated 300 yards to a safer location for the helicopter to land.

Cashin said the victim was “conscious but in a lot of pain” during the rescue, which lasted more than two hours.

“He was complaining of pressure in his back and he was having a hard time feeling certain portions of one of his legs,” Cashin said, adding that the victim was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

“As rescues go, it was fairly straightforward,” the deputy said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.