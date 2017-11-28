Want to live longer and have more energy? Blue Sparrow Wellness Pharmacy can help

FEATURE — For thousands of years, tales have existed of a magical fountain that would restore youth to whomever drank from it or bathed in it. The most prominent of these tales is that of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León who was searching for the famed “Fountain of Youth” when he traveled to what is now Florida.

Of course these stories are merely myths, but there are real and important ways to “live better, live longer and live more energetic.” In fact, that is Blue Sparrow Wellness Pharmacy’s motto.

Owned and operated by pharmacist Cody Hansen, Blue Sparrow Wellness Pharmacy is touted as a different kind of pharmacy. With a focus on preventive wellness, Hansen helps customers take the necessary steps toward being able to live life to its fullest and age gracefully – no mystic fountain needed.

Personal care

Hansen spent the past 16 years working as a retail pharmacist for Walgreens. There he did everything including being a floater, a staff pharmacist and a manager.

It was a job he enjoyed but as things progressed, he felt like it got to the point that he didn’t have the time to help people on a more personal level.

“As time went on I wanted to have a little more one-on-one time to spend with people,” Hansen said.

When Hansen decided to branch out on his own, he wanted to make sure that the pharmacy he created allowed for more personal interaction.

Every detail in the design from Blue Sparrow’s welcoming facility to Hansen’s consultation services was created to help customers have the very best, most personal experience possible.

For him, Hansen said, there is not a “one-size-fits-all” solution that can be met with manufactured medicines. That is why he is dedicated to helping people find customizable solutions to their medicinal needs. Whether it be through compounding medicines uniquely suited to the individual or finding the right combination and dosage of high-quality supplements, Hansen can help.

Compounding

As a retail pharmacist, Hansen said, he developed a passion for compounding medications. Pharmacy compounding is the art and science of preparing personalized medications for patients. In short, Hansen has the ability to customize medication according to a patient’s needs.

The Blue Sparrow website states that the pharmacy’s customers can benefit from compounding if they need help in one or more of the following ways:

Custom strength: Blue Sparrow can make medicines in different dosage strengths that some manufactured medicines do not come in.

Unique dosage forms: Blue Sparrow can help customers who have difficulty swallowing pills by creating the medication in a liquid, lozenge or topical version.

Flavor or lack thereof: Blue Sparrow can make medications more palatable with better tasting flavors or making them flavor-free.

Allergy-free: Blue Sparrow can create medications that are free of allergy-causing dyes, fillers or preservatives.

Combination of medicines: Blue Sparrow can combine certain medications into a single dose, making it easier to stick to a daily regimen.

Compounding can also be beneficial for hormone replacement, Hansen said. Though there are standard doses of hormone replacement regimens that can be prescribed and purchased from most any pharmacy, compounding has the added benefit of being able to tailor-make a medication on an individual basis.

Along with being customized to the person, with compouding, the medication can also be altered from month to month and adjusted as needed, Hansen said.

Hansen also uses compounding to create pain medications – generally creams – that use all the beneficial medications without any of the things a patient doesn’t need.

“The custom nature of it is appealing to me because I don’t make it the same for everybody,” Hansen said, “it is tailor-made to the individual.”

Hansen can even create cosmetic medications including wrinkle creams and bleaching creams. It is a part of the job that he enjoys because customers can see results fairly quickly, he said.

Supplements

When a person walks into Blue Sparrow Wellness Pharmacy one of the first things they will notice is the displays of supplements.

Blue Sparrow has a large number of unique, high-quality supplements that help with a variety of issues including immunity, chronic insomnia, pain and fibromyalgia, attention deficit disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, memory loss due to aging and general wellness.

“The supplements we sell are very high quality. They are things you are probably not going to find in other places around town,” Hansen said. “They are natural things that your body can use to help prevent and treat diseases.”

Given his education as a pharmacist, Hansen said he is uniquely qualified to educate people on how a good supplement can help ease symptoms from many common ailments.

Often times people dismiss supplements as being ineffective and a waste of money, Hansen said. But he disagrees.

“In my experience it kind of comes down to two things; one, having a really good quality supplement that comes from a good lab; and two, knowing how to use it the right way.”

If a customer already has a general idea of what they are looking for, Hansen will spend time with them in the store and help them find the product they need. Customers who need a little more guidance or aren’t exactly sure what they need can schedule a consultation. In an hour consultation, Hansen talks with the customer about their needs and then comes up with a medicinal or supplemental solution that is suited just for them.

“That kind of goes back full circle to working with people and having some time to visit with them,” he said.

Blue Sparrow Wellness Pharmacy is located at 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 104, St. George. Its operating hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Resources

Blue Sparrow Wellness Pharmacy | Address: 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 104, St. George | Telephone: 435-674-0201 | Operating hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Facebook | Website.

