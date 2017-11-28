Trump to visit Utah Monday; expected to sign executive order downsizing Bears Ears

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump will be in Utah on Monday, a source with Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office has confirmed.
“I’m thrilled the President has accepted my invitation to come to Utah to discuss critical issues that matter to my constituents,” Hatch said in a statement sent to Fox 13 and published in a report Monday morning.
Trump’s itinerary hasn’t been released, but he is expected to sign an executive order shrinking the size of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument, which now stands at 1.35 million acres.
2 Comments
So at the ceremony honoring Indian code talkers in WWII the donald couldn’t help but slip in a snide little crack about Pocahontas and Elizabeth warren. This pres is turning out to be a piece of human garbage well beyond what I’d imagined.
Should we put bets on how much money taxpayers will dish out for this untested use of presidential power? This will be in court for years and will undoubtedly result in a stay before any changes are actually implemented.