Wind advisory extended both in scope and duration

ST. GEORGE — Following a wind advisory issued Sunday by the National Weather Service for west central, southwest and south central Utah, an additional advisory was issued Monday morning that extended the affected areas to include other portions of Southern Utah.

Sunday’s advisory was issued for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and included the cities of Green River, Hanksville, Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, Kanab and Escalante.

The Monday advisory extended this coverage to include Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park and the Glen Canyon Recreation Area including Lake Powell and run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Winds and timing

Southwest winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph will develop late morning ahead of a cold front, later switching to the west. The front will cross the St. George area by midafternoon reaching Lake Powell in the late afternoon.

Impacts

Strong crosswinds on Interstate 15 and state Route 89 will make for difficult driving conditions. Most susceptible to these winds include high profile vehicles and those towing trailers or boats. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility. Wind sensitive operations may be affected. Hazardous boating conditions will develop on Lake Powell with large waves forming on open areas of the lake.

Precautionary and preparedness actions

Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, which can make driving difficult.

