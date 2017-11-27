Robert C. Barnard

May 14, 1935 — Nov. 23, 2017

Robert “Bob” Barnard, 82, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 23, 2017. He was born in Burley, Idaho, May 14, 1935, to Verne M. Peterson and Rhodetta W. Critchfield, later adopted by William Hamilton Barnard. He married Lue Ann Fowles Feb. 20, 1955, in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bob Barnard was a devoted husband and father. He adored his wife Lue Ann and theirs was a tender, unique, inspirational relationship. Bob had a contagious zest for living. His life was rich with love, laughter and adventure. He loved the outdoors and spent many happy hours hiking, biking and playing tennis with family and friends.

Before relocating to St. George in 2000, Bob and Lue Ann spent nearly 40 years in Seattle, Washington, raising their seven children. He worked for IBM before becoming an entrepreneur and enjoyed working for Metcalf Mortuary in his later years. He served on numerous professional and community boards, including a term as school board president. Bob also served faithfully in the LDS church, including 10 years as the Stake president in the Lynnwood, Washington, Stake and 24 years as a sealer in the Seattle and St. George temples. He will always be remembered for his powerful testimony of the savior, Jesus Christ. We honor him and give thanks for his remarkable life.

Bob is survived by his children: Cary of Seattle, Washington, Shelley (Rick) Ashby of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Paree (Rylen) Akana of Bellevue, Washington, Stacie (Kurt) Francis of Portland, Oregon, Stephanie (Sam) Swanberg of Pasco, Washington, Christina (Steven) Bond of Springville, Utah, and Craig (Rachel) Barnard of Taylorsville, Utah; 30 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; half-brothers: Barry and Nels; half-sisters: Allyn, Ladet and Vernae; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lue Ann; his brother, Verne; and great-grandson, Connor.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the East Ridge LDS Ward Chapel, 912 S. 1740 East, St. George.

Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd. and Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Chapel.

Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

