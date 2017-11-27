Wanted for murder: Gino James Cecala

Gino James Cecala, 46, is wanted for the July 2017 murder of Paige Espinoza | Photo courtesy of the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, St. George News

MAGNA –Local and federal law enforcement officers are actively searching for 46-year-old Gino James Cecala in connection with a July 16 murder in Magna Township.

Officers from the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at a house on 8360 West Mix Ave. They found 25-year-old Paige Espinoza inside a southeast bedroom, dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the gunshots came from outside the home, directly targeting the southeast bedroom window. Espinoza did not live in the house, but was there visiting a resident.

Investigators from the Unified Police Department and the United States Marshals Service are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of Cecala. Anyone with information may remain anonymous and is asked to call 385-468-9817.

