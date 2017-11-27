Authorities investigating after man found dead at bottom of cliff

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are investigating after a man was discovered dead Thursday near the Cedar Pocket Campground on the Arizona Strip, approximately 19 miles southwest of St. George.

Officials have identified the man, but his name is being withheld until his relatives are notified, Mohave County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Patricia Carter said in a statement Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.

The man’s body was located at the bottom of a cliff, approximately 1.5 miles west of the Cedar Pocket Campground in Littlefield, Arizona, Carter said.

The Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter assisted in recovering the man’s body, which was taken to the county Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, Carter said Monday, noting that autopsy results are pending.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.