53-year-old woman arrested for shooting neighbor with BB gun

ST. GEORGE — A 53-year-old woman was arrested on aggravated assault charges Saturday after allegedly shooting her neighbor with a BB gun.

Lida Oakley, of Desert Springs, Arizona, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault – physical injury and aggravated assault – with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, Mohave County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Patricia Carter said in a statement.

At approximately 3:56 p.m. Saturday, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault on the 4200 East block of Willow Road.

A 62-year-old man reported that he and his wife were riding their ATV on a dirt road behind their neighbor’s residence when he felt an impact to his abdomen after being shot by a BB gun, Carter said, adding:

The (man) further advised that he drove up to the front of his neighbor’s house and his neighbor, Oakley, came out of the house holding a black gun.

After arriving at the scene, deputies watched the man remove the BB from under his skin, Carter said.

When authorities spoke with Oakley, she denied shooting at her neighbors, officials said. However, deputies found that Oakley and her husband had a BB gun and noticed the BBs were the same color as the BB removed from the man.

Oakley was subsequently taken into police custody. She was transported and booked into the Mesquite Detention Center in Mesquite, Nevada.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

