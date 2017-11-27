Toquerville residents come together to usher in Christmas season with musical program in town hall

TOQUERVILLE – More than 100 Toquerville residents filled the historic town hall Saturday evening for a Christmas program replete with musical favorites.

Singers young and old alike took the stage to perform a variety of popular carols and Christmas songs, including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “What Child Is This?”

City Council member Paul Heideman, who served as the program’s master of ceremonies, looked on as a few of his grandchildren sang “Santa Bring My Brother a Box of Rocks.”

Toquerville Mayor-elect Lynn Chamberlain was later joined by his wife, Kay, and many of their descendants and other relatives in lively renditions of “Mary’s Boy Child” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

Other performers included Leif Bjarnson, Glenn and Donnell Leavitt, Layne and Renee Garner and members of the Toquerville royalty.

Members of the standing room-only audience also sang three popular songs together, namely “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Joy to the World” and “Jingle Bells.”

After the program, attendees enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies while admiring the decorations and lights outside the building. Decorations were overseen by Stacey and Anita Eaton, with many local residents pitching in to help.

“We have so much talent here in Toquerville,” Lynn Chamberlain said after the program. “Many members of the community pulled together to decorate the town hall for the Christmas season and to put on the lighting program.”

Heideman reminded Toquerville residents – many of whom have already started decorating their yards – that prizes will be awarded for the top three winners in the town’s Christmas lighting contest. Judging will take place Dec. 12, he said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.