T-bone collision on Mall Drive sends 1 to hospital

ST. GEORGE — A young woman driving a Beetle made a left turn into the path of a pickup truck on Red Cliffs Drive, leading to a T-bone collision Monday evening.

St. George Police responded to the incident involving a black Volkswagen Beetle and a white four-door Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The driver of the pickup was traveling east on Red Cliffs Drive while the driver of the Beetle was westbound turning left to go south on Mall Drive, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

As the driver of the Beetle turned left, Holmes said, the pickup struck the passenger side of the car.

“There were two younger female occupants in the Beetle,” Holmes said “One in the passenger seat was transported.”

The Beetle driver was shaken up, Holmes said, but did not require a trip to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup did not report any injuries.

“The driver of the Volkswagen Beetle will be cited for improper left turn,” Holmes said, “which caused the crash.”

The Beetle’s passenger side sustained heavy damage, and the car was towed from the scene. The pickup’s bumper sustained minor damage, but the truck was still operable.

Motorists in the area were rerouted through an adjacent parking lot, but the intersection was cleared for traffic within about 10 minutes of the crash with assistance from emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department.

“Their assistance was great in helping block off the intersection and keep things from getting worse until we were able to remove the vehicles,” Holmes said.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance also responded.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

