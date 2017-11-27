Pileup on Sunset Boulevard occurs after driver rear ends minivan

ST. GEORGE — A driver following too closely led to a three-car pileup on Sunset Boulevard Monday afternoon, police said.

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a black Chrysler passenger car, a burgundy Kia minivan and a white Honda minivan at 1:11 p.m.

The Chrysler was eastbound on Sunset Boulevard near Family Pawn Sunset when it hit the Kia from behind, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The impact of the rear-end collision pushed the Kia into the Honda ahead of it, Trombley said.

Responding medical personnel transported the driver of the Chrysler to Dixie Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

No other injuries were reported among the other people involved in the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler received a citation for following too closely, Trombley said.

The Chrysler was lodged into the back of the Kia, and both vehicles were heavily damaged. The Honda minivan appeared to sustain minor rear-end damage.

Traffic was slowed in the area of the collision as emergency personnel cleaned up debris and wreckers removed the Chrysler and Kia from the road.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

