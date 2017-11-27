Jeep driver turns in front of car on Red Cliffs Parkway, leading to 3-vehicle crash

ST. GEORGE — Two people were sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Red Cliffs Parkway Monday afternoon.

St. George Police responded to the incident involving a Jeep, a 2009 Toyota Scion and a 1999 Ford F-250 at the intersection of Red Hills Parkway and Skyline Drive at 3:41 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep was northbound on Red Hills Parkway preparing to make a left turn onto Skyline Drive as the driver of the Toyota was heading south on Red Hills Parkway.

“The jeep turned left in front of the Toyota, causing the collision,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The collision caused the vehicles to be pushed into the Ford as its driver was waiting in the left-turn lane on Skyline Drive, Trombley said.

The drivers of the Jeep and Toyota were injured and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

“The driver of the jeep was issued a citation for failure to yield a left-hand turn,” Trombley said.

The Jeep and Toyota were badly damaged in the collision, and debris from the vehicles was strewn about the roadway.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department responded to assist with cleanup as wreckers removed the Toyota and Jeep from the road.

Northbound traffic on Red Hills Parkway was diverted onto southbound Skyline Drive, and motorists waiting to turn left or right from Skyline Drive onto Red Hills Parkway were blocked for approximately 30 minutes.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

