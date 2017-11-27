UHP: 5 deaths in Iron County were only fatalities on Utah roads over Thanksgiving weekend

November 27, 2017
This November 2016 file photo, included for illustration, shows a Utah Highway Patrol Vehicle in Southern Utah, Nov. 21, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, Cedar City News / St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Highway Patrol released its annual Thanksgiving Weekend High Visibility Enforcement Report Monday.

There were five traffic deaths in Utah, all of which were the result of a head-on collision in Iron County on Saturday.

According to the report, there were 50 DUIs over the course of the weekend. There were 173 crashes.

UHP stated that 5,752 vehicles were stopped over the weekend, including 3,748 for speeding.

The report period was Nov. 22-26.

