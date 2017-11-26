Wind advisory for southern and central Utah

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds as driving may be difficult. Those driving high profile vehicles and pulling trailers should take extra caution as those vehicles can be more vulnerable to crosswinds. This composite image includes a file photo of kites flying in the wind over St. George, Utah, April 2017 | Photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for west central and southwest Utah in effect Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Affected area

The advisory is in effect for west central, southwest and south central Utah, including the cities of Green River, Hanksville, Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, Kanab and Escalante.

Winds and timing

Southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph will develop mid morning ahead of a cold front, later switching to the northwest. This boundary is expected to cross west central Utah mid to late afternoon, reaching the Lake Powell area around sunset. A significant shift in winds is expected with this front.

Impacts

Strong crosswinds on Interstate 70, U.S. Route 50 across west central Utah and U.S. Route 89 across south central Utah will make for difficult driving conditions. Most susceptible to these winds include high profile vehicles and those towing trailers or boats. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility. Wind sensitive operations may be affected.

Precautionary and preparedness actions

Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds which can make driving difficult.

