Power outage affects large area of St. George

ST. GEORGE — A power outage is affecting customers in areas of western and southwestern St. George Sunday evening.

Outages are being reported along Bluff Street from Interstate 15 to approximately 700 South and Main Street from Bluff to approximately 100 South, as well as portions of East Riverside Drive and Sunland Drive on the other side of I-15.

René Fleming with St. George Energy Services confirmed that the Flood Street substation has been affected, but at this point, they don’t know the cause of the outage or have an estimated time of return of service.

The City of St. George Energy Services Department Facebook page states crews are working on the issue.

The outage was originally reported just before 8 p.m.

