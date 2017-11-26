High winds blow brush fire into home in Hamilton Fort

Smoke billows from a structure fire in the Hamilton Fort area, Utah, Nov. 26, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Jessilee Kelly, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A prefabricated home was destroyed in what started as a brush fire in Hamilton Fort Sunday afternoon.

Cedar City Fire responded to the fire at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the unincorporated Hamilton Fort area south of Cedar City.

Firefighters initially responded to the blaze with equipment suited for a brush fire, Fire Chief Mike Phillips said.

After high winds blew the flames into the house, additional crews brought in three engines, a ladder truck and rescue equipment.

The flames spread to two nearby sheds and an RV parked near the property.

Black smoke billowed from the RV as its fiberglass siding burned.

The home, RV and sheds were deemed total losses after the fire was doused, Phillips said.

“No one was hurt,” Phillips said, “and the occupant and her daughter got out of the house.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Phillips said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

