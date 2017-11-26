Motorcycle rider flown to hospital critically injured after crash on interstate

Harley Davidson motorcycle on its side following a crash on I-15 northbound that resulted in the rider being flown to the hospital, Washington City, Utah, Nov. 26, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with critical injuries after he was thrown from his bike during congested holiday traffic on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m. multiple emergency vehicles and personnel were dispatched to a crash on I-15 northbound near milepost 12 involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a black Nissan SUV, with a possibly unconscious rider.

Upon arrival officers found the rider seriously injured, having suffering “severe head trauma,” Utah Highway Patrol Lawrence Hopper said in a statement released Sunday evening. Intermountain Healthcare’s Life Flight helicopter was called in to assist.

“The rider was unconscious and unresponsive when we got there, but he was breathing on his own,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said.

All northbound traffic was diverted off the interstate at Exit 10 to prepare for the Life Flight landing, with traffic backed up from the crash site for more than a mile. The helicopter landed on the northbound side of the interstate, and shortly after the rider was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in “extremely critical condition,” Hopper said in the release.

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned that northbound traffic on the interstate was extremely congested, moving in a stop-and-go manner, Hopper said, adding that the SUV was either slowed or stopped behind other vehicles when it was struck in the rear bumper area by the motorcycle.

The rider was thrown from the bike during impact, Hopper said.

Mower also added that previous to the collision, traffic had been stopped and had just started moving again, reaching speeds of up to 50 mph but then slowed and nearly stopped very rapidly just before the motorcycle hit the SUV.

The man wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants in the SUV.

Two crashes were also reported on the southbound side of the interstate while responders were still tending to the northbound incident, adding to traffic delays and backups that reportedly went for more than 6 miles on the northbound side of the interstate, while southbound traffic cleared.

The motorcycle rider remains in the hospital at the writing of this report.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

