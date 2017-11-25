Piano Monster Concert features over 100 pianists on stage at Southern Utah University

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Piano Monster Concert, under the direction of Christian Bohnenstengel, will once again bring in over 100 piano students from all over the region. The concert will take place in the Heritage Center Theater on Tuesday.

Students and teachers alike have been preparing for this one-of-a-kind concert since late October. Participants were able to sign up as late as Oct. 20 and were given the opportunity to play with as many groups as they wanted.

“What is nine pianos, over 100 players, and a drum set all on the same stage called? A piano orchestra, of course,” Mary Anne Andersen, a veteran of the concert and adjunct faculty member at Southern Utah University, said. “Hear piano players of all ages perform classical, pop or jazz tunes, synchronized under the baton of a single conductor. Come and enjoy this ever-popular concert.”

Piano players with skill levels ranging from beginner through advanced will take the stage to execute a concert of epic proportions. Pieces to be performed include “Theme from Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat” by Franz Joseph Haydn, “Hallelujah Chorus” by George Frideric Handel, “Soul Bossa Nova” by Quincy Jones, “Inspector Gadget” by Haim Saban and Shuki Levy, and “Berceuse and Mi-a-ou” from Gabriel Fauré’s Dolly Suite, Op. 56.

“The Piano Monster Concert provides an excellent opportunity for children of all ages to collaborate with many other piano students to perform in a professional venue with several pianos on stage,” Lawrence Johnson, chairman of the Department of Music at Southern Utah University said. “And the audience gets the chance to hear numerous combinations of duets, trios, quartets, octets and even larger that are not heard anywhere else.”

Event details

What: Piano Monster Concert.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for alumni with a card, $3 for youth. Southern Utah University faculty, staff and students are free with a current ID. For more information, click here.

