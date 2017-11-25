5 dead in head-on crash on SR-56 in Iron County

This November 2016 file photo, included for illustration, shows a Utah Highway Patrol Vehicle in Southern Utah, Nov. 21, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, Cedar City News / St. George News

IRON COUNTY — Five people were killed in a head-on collision on state Route 56 just outside of New Castle in Iron County Saturday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., the crash was reported on SR-56 near mile marker 33 involving an SUV that was traveling westbound and another SUV heading in the opposite direction.

The vehicles hit head-on, killing the driver in the first SUV and all four occupants in the second vehicle.

No further details were available at the time this report was taken. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available from police.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

