Allen Stone Winn returned peacefully to his heavenly home Nov. 23, 2017, at his home in Leeds, Utah, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 16, 1947, in Preston, Idaho, to Afton Stone and Bert Ervon Winn. He was the fifth of five children, the only boy.

Allen grew up working with his family on the 41-Ranch in Preston, Idaho, where they raised beef cattle, milk cows and farmed various crops.

He met his sweetheart, Ellen Sue Shepherd, while dragging main in Preston. They were married on Aug. 19, 1966, in Dayton, Idaho, and were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple, April 7, 1969. Together they were blessed with three children: Troy Allen, Tonya Marie and Vickie L.

Allen lived with passion and precision and it showed in all that he did. He made a living early on by farming the rich Idaho soil, growing wheat, hay and corn. He took pride in straight rows and high yields. He opened Rocky Mountain Communications/Audio in Preston and found joy installing stereos, CBs and satellite dishes. The family moved to St. George, Utah, in 1988 and he opened Pro Stereo, selling car audio. Later, Allen sold his store and became an owner/operator and worked for himself and others, driving truck until his diagnosis of cancer in 2016.

Allen loved his family. He is survived by his sweetheart, Ellen Sue; children Troy (Berni) Winn of Preston, Idaho, Tonya (Doug) Beutler of Hurricane, Utah, and Vickie L. Winn Hughes of Vernal, Utah; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters Maxine Wixon and Irene Winn; in-laws Terry Shepherd, Raymond Shepherd, Leo Shepherd, Dale Shepherd, Roma Bunn and Bill Shepherd. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lanore Spackman and Joy Smith and son-in-law Doug Beutler.

Funeral services will be held in Leeds, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Leeds LDS Chapel, 75 N. Main Street. Visitations will be held Monday, Nov. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and prior to services, from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Funeral services will be held in Preston, Idaho, on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Webb Funeral Home. A visitation will be held prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m.

Interment will be in Dayton City Cemetery, Dayton, Idaho.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online