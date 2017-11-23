Nyberg is MVP as coaches release all-Region 9 team

Dixie's Hobbs Nyberg (9), file photo from Dixie vs. Lone Peak, Football, St. George, UT, Aug. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – With the conclusion of the prep football season, the postseason awards have come tumbling in, with the Region 9 coaches commiserating on the 2017 all-region football team.

Not surprisingly, Hobbs Nyberg was named as the region’s Most Valuable Player. The Dixie High star, who spent the first half of the season as a receiver and the second half as a running back, amassed 1,805 yards from scrimmage this season and scored a whopping 24 touchdowns. He had 63 receptions, averaging 15.7 yards per catch with 14 TD grabs, plus averaged 7.3 yards per carry at running back with 10 TDs.

Nyberg, a senior, also had 1,688 combo yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016. But the stat-stuffing star suffered an injury in the first quarter of Dixie’s 18-17 4A quarterfinal loss to Mountain Crest and missed most of the game.

Nyberg was the overall MVP, but three other MVP awards were also handed out. Nyberg’s teammate, Jacob Barben, was named as the region’s offensive MVP, with Pine View linebacker Christian Reis, who led the region in tackles, being named as the defensive MVP. Panther kicker Connor Brooksby received honors as the special teams MVP.

Barben, who broke his collar bone in that same playoff loss to Mountain Crest, had another phenomenal season at quarterback for the Flyers. He passed for 2,950 yards (245.8 per game) and threw 36 touchdown passes in 12 games. In 2016, he threw for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had 58 TD passes and just 12 interceptions in two seasons as Dixie’s signal-caller.

Reis, another senior, played inside linebacker for Pine View and amassed 97 tackles in 12 games for the Panthers, including 10.5 tackles for loss. He had 106 tackles in 2016 and 33 as a sophomore in 2015, giving him 236 tackles for the Panthers in his three-year varsity career.

Brooksby, in three years for Pine View, made 23 field goals and 139 extra points. In 2017, Brooksby booted 62 extra points and six field goals, including a 43-yarder and a 45-yarder against Green Canyon in the first game of the year. Brooksby ends up having scored 277 total points for Pine View the past three seasons.

As per custom, the distribution of first team players corresponds with the order of finish in region play.

Dixie, the region champ has seven players on the all-region first team: LB Payton Wilgar, DL Tyson Fisher, DL Kaden Williams, WR Payden Harrah, FS Matt Kitchen, CB Sam Westfall and LB Jake Staheli.

Pine View, which tied Desert Hills for second, but beat the Thunder head-to-head, has six players on the all-region first team: RB Jacob Mpungi, WR Michael Moten, LB Austin Peterson, LB Brennan Bithell, OL/Dl Brooks Maile, and QB Dallin Brown.

D-Hills, the No. 3-seed, has five players on the all-region first team: RB Brock Parry, DL Carter Reynolds, QB Noah Sewell, OL Penei Sewell, and LB Jake Stokes.

Cedar, which won the fourth place tiebreaker with Snow Canyon, has four players on the all-region first team: RB Trenton Maurer, WR/DB Luke Maggio, LB Markus Johnson, and OL/DL Bryce Crowley.

Snow Canyon has three players on the first-team all-region team: DL Spencer Snow, DL Jayden Lacayo, and QB Austin Staheli.

Hurricane also has three players on the first team: RB Jaron Cordova, OL/DL Shane Farnsworth, and QB/DB Adam Heyrend.

Canyon View has two players on the first team: lineman Tyler Haley and LB/QB Stockton Rigby.

Here’s the complete list, including second team and honorable mention honorees:

All-Region 9 Football 2017

First Team

Dixie

LB Payton Wilgar, DL Tyson Fisher, DL Kaden Williams, WR Payden Harrah, FS Matt Kitchen, CB Sam Westfall and LB Jake Staheli

Pine View

RB Jacob Mpungi, WR Michael Moten, LB Austin Peterson, LB Brennan Bithell, OL/Dl Brooks Maile, and QB Dallin Brown

Desert Hills

RB Brock Parry, DL Carter Reynolds, QB Noah Sewell, OL Penei Sewell, and LB Jake Stokes

Cedar

RB Trenton Maurer, WR/DB Luke Maggio, LB Markus Johnson, and OL/DL Bryce Crowley

Snow Canyon

DL Spencer Snow, DL Jayden Lacayo, and QB Austin Staheli

Hurricane

RB Jaron Cordova, OL/DL Shane Farnsworth, and QB/DB Adam Heyrend

Canyon View

OL/LB Tyler Haley and LB/Qb Stockton Rigby

Second Team

Dixie

WR Nate Mahi, OL Slayde Kolb, DL Conner Walden, LB Magalei Stevenson, WR Wyatt Forbes, DB Tyson Miller, K Myles Keenan

Pine View

OL Tomasi Tonga, LB Koa Katoa, DL Solo Katoa, OL Riley Duckworth, DB Samson Doyle, OL Raymond Tauoa

Desert Hills

DL Cole Bailey, OL Leonidas Jacobsen, WR/DB Peyton Pace, DL Mason Creager, LB Koa Afualo

Cedar

WR/DB Tayvien Brown, LB/OL Hayden Giles, OL/DL Nate Ellis, RB/LB Drake Fakahua

Snow Canyon

LB Miles Reynolds, DB Wyatt Parry, WR/K Andy Day

Hurricane

RB/DB Tyler Moore, DL Steve Campbell

Canyon View

LB Brady Lowry, WR/DB/KR Braydon Cavalieri

Honorable Mention

Nick Collins, DX; Wyatt Hansen, DX; Stuart Seegmiller, DX; Josh Pulsipher, DX; Jon Parry, PV; Paul Vondincklage, PV; Jeshan Allen, PV; Hunter Moore, PV; Jakobe Turlington, PV; Noah Codiga, PV; Bronson Andrus, DH; Ryan Warner, DH; Gio Vaifanua, DH; Hayden Henrie, DH; Logan Callister, DH; Kina Toufa, DH; Dawson Mayfield, DH; Bo Barben, DH; Gage Baird, DH; Dax Hirschi, CD; Daniel Jordan, CD; Ezra Lata, CD; Kobee Lata, CD; Jaxon Garrett, CD; Nate Haber, CD; Ethan Boettcher, CD; Brooks Sampson, SC; Tosh Wright, SC; Tae Washington, SC; Alex Kennedy, SC; David Park, SC; Tui Kanosh, SC; Colten Shumway, CV.

