Rear-end collision sends woman to hospital with neck and back pain

Authorities at the scene of a two-car rear-end collision on Dixie Drive near the intersection of Black Ridge Drive, St. George, Utah, Nov. 21, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE –A rear-end vehicle collision Nov. 21 sent one woman to the hospital with possible neck and back injuries.

St. George Police Department public information officer Lona Trombley said the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. and involved two vehicles: a white 2016 Toyota Highlander with a 63-year-old female driver and a white 2001 Lexus passenger sedan with a 66-year-old female driver.

Both vehicles were heading west on Dixie Drive.

“The Toyota was traveling in the inside lane of Dixie Drive headed westbound,” she said. “As it approached the intersection of Black Ridge Drive, it hit the back end of the Lexus, which had slowed for the vehicles in front of it.”

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, Trombley said, adding that no airbags were deployed in either vehicle. Both cars were still operable following the collision.

The driver of the Lexus was later taken to the emergency room of Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation of neck and back pain, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was cited for following too closely, Trombley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.