Southern Utah Art Guild announces holiday art show winners

This photo "Bryce White Knob" taken by Duke Brietenbach is the winning art piece for the Southern Utah Art Guild holiday show "The Gift of Art," Bryce Canyon Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to announce the winners of their holiday art show “The Gift of Art,” which is on display at the Red Cliff Gallery through Dec. 20.

The show features approximately 100 works of art from about 40 Southern Utah artists, who are showcasing work in a variety of media, including all types of paint, photography, mixed media, pottery, sculpture and more.

The Red Cliff Gallery, located in the St. George City Commons Building at 220 N. 200 East, is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winners were announced as follows:

Best of Show: Duke Brietenbach for “Bryce White Knob” – photography.

First Place: Gayla Folkman for “Burst of Color 1” – oil.

Second Place: George Kehew for “Bees Four” – acrylic.

Third Place: Annie Barber for “Purple Flowers” – watercolor.

Honorable mentions: Alan Curtis for “Nebula” – acrylic. Deann Rex for “Indian Dancer” – watercolor. Cheryl Sachse for “Dancing Squid” – acrylic. Mel Scott for “Pink Daisy” – alcohol ink. Ralph Edwin Malloy for “Kayenta” – mixed media. Holly Varszeji for “The Gift” – collage.



People’s Choice for the “Fall Splendor” show was awarded to LaJoy Gustaveson for “Venice Flower Garden.”

The judge for “The Gift of Art” show was Sandra Feldman. All of the art will be available for sale.

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote visual arts and artists in Southern Utah.

The guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George.

For more information about the Southern Utah Art Guild, click here.

Event details

What: Southern Utah Art Guild holiday art show “The Gift of Art.”

When: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 20.

Where: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Cost: Free.

