TGIF Show: Your Thanksgiving weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events and activities to enjoy with family and friends in Southern Utah.

Weekend events | Nov. 23-26

Thanksgiving

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Plaid Tidings” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.

Saturday, 6 p.m. | “Soul Surfer” | Admission: Free | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Boston and Styx Tributes | Admission:$15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jake Barrett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Full Tilt Boogie | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 Highway 143, Brian Head.

Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Sarah Jane | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Kak | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Sunday, noon | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Adults Only Singles Night | Admission: $10 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

Outdoor/active

Thursday-Sunday, times vary | Bikesgiving | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. | Turkey Cross | Admission: $2-$25 | Location: Canyon View Park, 1400 Canyon View Drive, Santa Clara.

Saturday, 9 a.m. | Nature’s Bounty Edible and Medicinal Plants | Admission: Free; registration required; state park fee may be required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.

