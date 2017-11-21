June 28, 1938 — Nov. 20, 2017

Sterling T. Griffiths, age 79, passed away Nov. 20, 2017, in St George, Utah. He was born June 28, 1938, in Beaver, Utah, to Woodrow and Nettie Puffer Griffiths. He married Donna Clair Batt Oct. 1, 1962, and they were later divorced.

He was born and raised on a dairy farm in Beaver. He attended Beaver High School where, as a junior, he served as the FFA president. During this tenure, dad received a National FFA award where he had the opportunity to travel back to Waterloo, Iowa, to accept this award. During his senior year, he served as the student body president for Beaver High School.

After completing high school, dad continued his education at Utah State University where he received a Bachelor of Science and then pursued his master’s degree in the area of dairy science. During this time, he was offered a job with the Carnation Milk Corporation. Instead of pursing this employment opportunity, dad decided to pursue the life of a small-business owner.

He started this adventure by running the Chevron Service Station in Mt. Carmel Junction, Utah. This was the beginning of his business endeavors where he had eight different service stations, a car dealership, a Pak-A-Part truck, a dairy freeze, an auto detail shop, cattle and race horses.

Dad was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he taught his children, grandchildren and many others by example. He was the first person from Orderville, Utah, to be elected to a four-year term as a Kane County Commissioner where he had the opportunity to serve two terms. During this tenure, dad, with the help of his younger brother Terry, had the opportunity to take Gov. Scott Matheson and his wife dune-buggying out on the Coral Pink Sand Dunes to showcase the pristine environment of Kane County. Dad often commented that he ended up with a sore leg due to Mrs. Matheson grabbing tightly on to his thigh throughout this adventure.

He also led a Kane County delegation back to Washington D.C., where he met with Secretary of the Interior Thomas S. Kleppe to lobby for the Kaiparowits Project. Dad was also the first person from Orderville to be elected as the Little League president where he oversaw teams from Kanab, Fredonia and Orderville. He was also actively involved in the Lions Club while living in Orderville.

His adventures eventually took him to Portland, Oregon, where he operated four service stations and a detail shop. One of the service stations he operated in downtown Portland became affectionately known as “Mormon Corner.”

Dad later returned to Southern Utah to be close to his children, grandchildren and other family members. During his life, he will be remembered for treating everyone with kindness, patience and respect. Dad was a great listener and had a huge impact on many lives.

He was a devoted hardworker and had good work ethics, which he instilled in his family. Dad loved spending time with his family and was always willing to do anything to help his children, grandchildren and others.

He is survived by his children Tyese (Nolan) Gray of St George, Utah; Travis Paul (LaNae) Griffiths of Mesquite, Nevada; Preston B. (Marcy) Griffiths of Parowan, Utah, and Destry B. Griffiths, Enoch, Utah. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his sisters Connie Sue Tait of Enoch; Patsy Ann (Andrew) Johnson of Beaver; Linda Kay (Spence) Eyre of Minersville, Utah; brothers Gary Woodrow (Tammy) Griffiths of Cedar City, Utah, and Terry J. (Lucy) Griffiths of Orderville. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stephen Ray Griffiths.

Funeral services

Funeral Services will be Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Parowan First and Second Ward Chapel located at 59 S. 100 West.

Family and friends may pay their respects prior to services from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Parowan City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit McMillan Mortuary online.