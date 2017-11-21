Letter to the Editor: Bill Clinton’s role in the decline of moral standards in politics

Image by Olivier Le Moal, iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States, must shoulder some of the blame for the current widespread sexual abuse of women by politicians in the nation’s capital.

Clinton’s sexual predation while serving as an elected official began when he was the Arkansas attorney general.

Later as governor, he sexually assaulted Paula Jones who went public. Clinton’s wife and the media underplayed his infidelity and his party backed him through his campaign for president.

While in the White House, Bill Clinton had multiple sexual encounters over two years in the Oval Office with an intern named Monica Lewinsky, a subordinate. She provided details and evidence of the affairs. Another woman, Kathleen Willey, a campaign worker, claims she was raped during Clinton’s first term as president in November 1993.

As a result of lying under oath and sexual criminal assault charges Bill Clinton was impeached (see Ed. note). During the impeachment proceedings, another woman Juanita Broaddrick came forward and reported that Clinton had raped and physically assaulted her in her hotel room causing injuries to her face. News services knew of the charges at the time but chose not to report it during the impeachment hearings.

Clinton’s own party failed to vote for his removal from office and Democrats went on later to nominate his wife for president. Had Hillary (Clinton) been elected it would have put Bill with her in the White House where he could prey on other women subordinates.

The criminal disregard for the rights of women by a sexual monster in high public office set a precedent of permissiveness for elected officials. Just this week Sen. Franken and Vice President Biden have been accused of inappropriate acts against women. Hollywood backer and friend of the Clintons, Harvey Weinstein, has recently been exposed as a sexual predator. An MSNBC host spoke out this week about Clinton’s complicity in the current sexual mess in Washington.

Had Bill Clinton been punished, the moral standard might have been set higher. A clear message would have been sent that sexual crimes against women will not be tolerated in our elected officials.

Clinton’s apologists must not say “Bill had sex with a lot of women, so what?” These were real women with names who had their lives changed forever by Clinton’s selfish acts. He walks free and they are victims of his crimes.

Written by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington City.

Ed. note: Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998, acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews