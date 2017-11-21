Sheriff nabs alleged car thief out of Colorado on the Arizona Strip

Composite for illustration includes a 2014 photo in the background of Sand Hollow Wash Bridge near Littlefield, Arizona, on old Highway 91, and an overlaid image of Mohave County Sheriff's Office emblem. MCSO patrols the Arizona Strip portion of U.S. Highway 91. | Background photo by Kimberly Cazier via Wikimedia Commons , composite St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A check on a parked vehicle along Highway 91 on the Arizona Strip Friday resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man.

Brendan Elliot Walsh, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested for felony theft of means of transportation and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, Mohave County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Patricia Carter said in a statement.

Walsh was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in a business parking lot located on Highway 91 at milepost 9.5 in Littlefield when deputies spotted him at approximately 10:18 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Authorities instructed Walsh to turn off the vehicle’s engine, Carter said, adding:

Deputies observed the ignition was damaged and Walsh used a pair of pliers to manipulate the ignition column.

A computer check showed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Colorado, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When questioned by deputies, Walsh reportedly said the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend, Carter said, noting:

A search of the vehicle revealed 5 plastic tubes containing marijuana residue.

Walsh was arrested and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center in Nevada. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

