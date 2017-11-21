Police: Lost and found property ready to be claimed

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane City Police Department released a list Tuesday of lost and recently found items that are ready to be claimed by their rightful owners.

The property is being stored in the police department’s evidence room and will be disposed of if the owner is not identified, Hurricane City Police said.

The following recovered items are ready for release to the rightful owners:

Wallets.

Cellphones.

Keys.

Identification cards.

Bank cards.

Stereo.

Lunch box.

To identify and claim the property, individuals must show proof of ownership or provide a detailed description of the property.

If you believe any of the items may be yours, call the Hurricane City Police Department at 435-635-9663, extension 125.

