Oct. 28, 1956 — Nov. 19, 2017

Reyna Maria Harvie, age 61, passed away Nov. 19, 2017, in St. George. Reyna was born Oct. 28, 1956, in Mexico City, Mexico, to Benito and Ruth Cervantes.

Funeral services

A funeral mass will be held Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George.

A viewing will be held prior to church services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Drive, St. George.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

