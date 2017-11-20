Sept. 11, 1917 — Nov. 13, 2017

Maida Moody was born Sept. 11, 1917, to Harold and Mary Russell in Hurricane, Utah. She married June Evan Moody on July 11, 1934. During her long life she served as Stake Relief Society President and seminary teacher in Woodland Hills, California. She also served as Republican Women’s Club president in Topanga Canyon, California. At age 80 she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nauvoo, Illinois.

She met her goal of reaching her 100th birthday, which was celebrated with family and many friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Utterback and Donna Voyce; grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family wants to express their gratitude to all those who included Maida in their thoughts and prayers.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. in the St. George 10th Ward LDS Chapel, 591 W. 500 North, St. George.

Viewings will be Monday, Nov. 20, from 5-7 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George; and on Tuesday at the Ward Chapel from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery, St. George, UT.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.