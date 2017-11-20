Lois E. (Jones) King

Oct. 12, 1925 — Nov. 12, 2017

Lois King, 92, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at the Red Cliffs Care Center in St. George, Utah. Lois was born Oct. 12, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Wilford Jones and Magdeline Williams Jones and was married to Stirling F. King, Sr. She raised eight boys and three girls, then later moved to St George, Utah, in 1996.

Lois served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the genealogy building. She loved sewing, crocheting, embroidery and gardening.

She is survived by Sterling King Jr, JoAnn (John) Smith, LoAnn (Larry) McElreath, Steven King, Morris King, Kevin King, Randy (Lisa) King, George King, Mark King, Danny (Amy) King and LeeLynn (Juan) Gutierrez. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Stirling.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Wildflower Ward Chapel, 1880 E. 9800 Sout, Sandy, Utah. There will be a viewing held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Chapel.

Interment will take place at the Larkin Sunset Gardens.

Special thanks to Red Cliffs Care Center, Applegate Home Health and Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.