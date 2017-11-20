Feb. 2, 1931 — Nov. 18, 2017

LaVar Foremaster, 86, passed away Nov. 18 at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1931, in St. George, Utah, to Lindau and Hortense Russell Foremaster. He married Sherwon Chadburn, Aug. 21, 1957, in St. George. They were sealed in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Nov. 28, 1997.

LaVar served in the Navy for 4 years during the Korean War. He was a farmer and a rancher all his life. He served on the Washington County Farm Bureau board for almost 30 years. He also served on the Washington Fields Canal Board and was a member of the Lions Club for 35 years. LaVar loved the temple and served faithfully by attending every week until the last month of his life. He was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Sherwon of St. George; children, Carol (Ron) Riley of Gold Canyon, Arizona, Debbie (Wayne) Spafford of Vernal, Utah, Lin (Marci) Foremaster of Hurricane, Utah, Nancy (Robin) Berry of Phoenix, Arizona, and Chad Foremaster of Vancouver, Washington; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindau and Hortense Foremaster and his sister, Ida Foremaster.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LDS Church Missionary Fund.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. in the St. George 5th & 6th Ward LDS Chapel, 85 S. 400 East, St. George.

Friends may call on Nov. 24 from 5-7 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George and on Nov. 25 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services.

Interment will take place in the Veyo Cemetery, Veyo, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.