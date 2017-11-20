Vandals set fire to public toilet at trailhead near Hildale

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are offering a reward for information about the individuals responsible for vandalizing a public restroom at the Water Canyon Trailhead north of Hildale.

The damage was discovered Nov. 4 and includes a dismantled fence, broken restroom door and burned toilet facility.

“Inside the restroom facility – that was set on fire – the latrine was burned,” Bureau of Land Management Fire Mitigation and Education Specialist Nick Howell said of the vandalism.

The BLM is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

“Right now, there aren’t any suspects, and we don’t have any new leads on the case,” Howell told St. George News Monday.

The restroom is closed while the facility undergoes repairs.

“This newly constructed restroom facility and trailhead were installed to accommodate the increasing recreational use in the area,” BLM St. George Field Office Manager Keith Rigtrup said.

“Because of this damage, the restroom facility is now unusable and will require substantial repairs,” Rigtrup said. “We take this loss seriously as it is a cost to all taxpayers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call BLM Law Enforcement at 800-227-7286. Callers may remain anonymous.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.