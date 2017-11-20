Police: 3-year-old girl dies in crash on I-15 after semi driver makes illegal left turn

A Kia van is partially pinned beneath a semitractor's trailer following a crash on Interstate 15 in Clark County, Nevada, Nov. 19, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Nevada Highway Patrol, St. George News

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — A young child died and three other children were injured Sunday in a crash on Interstate 15 in Nevada after police say the driver of a semitractor-trailer turned in front of a van.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a blue Volvo semitractor hauling a trailer and a red 2005 Kia van at 4:08 p.m. PST near mile marker 77 on I-15 in the Moapa River Indian Reservation.

The semi driver was northbound in the outside lane, while the Kia was northbound in the inside lane behind the semi.

The semi driver began braking and made an improper left turn into the dirt center median with signage marked “No U-Turn” and “Authorized Vehicles Only,” according to a news release issued by Nevada Highway Patrol.

The left turn put the semi’s trailer directly in the path of the Kia, according to Nevada Highway Patrol, causing the Kia to crash into and become partially pinned underneath the trailer.

Five people were in the Kia at the time of the crash, including the adult female driver and four children.

A Mercy Air medical helicopter crew arrived on scene to transport one of the van’s passengers, a 3-year-old girl suffering from critical injuries, to Sunrise Pediatrics in Las Vegas.

The girl, who had been properly seated in a child safety seat at the time of the crash, later died of her injuries. Her name has yet to be released by the Clark County Coroner.

An 11-year-old boy had to be extricated from the van using Jaws of Life equipment and was transported by ground to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Center in Las Vegas with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver and two other juvenile occupants were also sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

While the incident still remains under investigation, Nevada Highway Patrol said impairment and speed do not appear to factors in the crash.

Charges against the semi driver were pending at the time this report was taken.

The incident caused both northbound and southbound lanes in the area of the crash to be closed while emergency crews responded, leading to major delays for motorists Sunday evening.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

