Free concert at Southern Utah University promises to share joy of percussion music

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Southern Utah University College of Performing and Visual Arts’ Department of Music is offering a contemporary performance of varying percussive sounds and scores in the Fall Percussion Ensemble Concert on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the university’s Thorley Recital Hall. Everyone is invited to attend the free concert.

This year’s performance includes Tesseract by Francisco Perez. This portion of the program will feature Jordan Nielsen, promising to take the audience through a musical pathway that seems otherworldly and surreal.

Mayhem, by Daniel Montoya, was written as a tribute to the birth of his first child. It follows the chaos that is parenthood. Flowing from in-utero movements to nightly dance parties. Its tempo and composition strives to capture the tender yet chaotic early years of life.

“The most rewarding moments have happened when we all groove together, when a certain phrase or entire piece just works because we are a good team and really know what the piece means to us,” SUU sophomore Melanie Hunt said. “The variety of repertoire, instrumentation, and even students who perform truly make each concert special.”

“Many people do not know what percussion music is really like,” Jordan Nielsen, a music performance major at SUU, said. “Percussion ensemble is as diverse as your imagination allows. This concert has something in it for anyone to love.”

Click here for more information on SUU’s Music Department.

Event details

What: Southern Utah University Percussion Ensemble in concert.

When: Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thorley Recital Hall, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Details: Admission is free and the public is invited.

