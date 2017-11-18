Police: Failure to yield leads to crash, rollover on Telegraph Street

Written by Joseph Witham
November 18, 2017

WASHINGTON CITY — A Jeep rolled twice before landing on its side after police say it was hit by another driver who failed to yield before turning left onto Telegraph Street Saturday afternoon.

A Jeep Rubicon rests on its side after rolling on Telegraph Street in Washington City, Utah, Nov. 18, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

Washington City Police responded to the incident involving a white Jeep Rubicon and a black Dodge SUV at approximately 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Telegraph Street and 1100 East.

The driver of the Jeep, an adult man with two kids in the vehicle, was traveling east on Telegraph Street approaching 1100 East, Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

At the same time, Kantor said, the man driving the Dodge, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was southbound on 1100 East at the Telegraph Street intersection stop sign and attempted to make a left turn to go east on Telegraph Street.

“In doing so, as he was turning, he struck the Jeep in the rear passenger side, causing the Jeep to roll,” he said. “The investigation showed it rolled two times and came to rest on the driver’s side.”

Emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived shortly after the crash to provide medical evaluation.

“There were no injuries in the Jeep, amazingly enough,” Kantor said, referring to the driver and two kids.

A Dodge SUV is damaged following a crash on Telegraph Street in Washington City, Utah, Nov. 18, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

The driver of the Dodge did not report any injuries, Kantor said, noting that everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

“The driver of the Dodge SUV was cited for failure to yield on a left turn,” Kantor said, adding that no impairment is suspected.

The Jeep sustained heavy damage throughout the vehicle, and part of the Dodge’s front passenger side was mangled. Both vehicles were towed away.

Firefighters from Washington City Fire Department also responded to help clean up the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham

Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state’s epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply