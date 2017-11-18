Police: Failure to yield leads to crash, rollover on Telegraph Street

WASHINGTON CITY — A Jeep rolled twice before landing on its side after police say it was hit by another driver who failed to yield before turning left onto Telegraph Street Saturday afternoon.

Washington City Police responded to the incident involving a white Jeep Rubicon and a black Dodge SUV at approximately 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Telegraph Street and 1100 East.

The driver of the Jeep, an adult man with two kids in the vehicle, was traveling east on Telegraph Street approaching 1100 East, Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

At the same time, Kantor said, the man driving the Dodge, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was southbound on 1100 East at the Telegraph Street intersection stop sign and attempted to make a left turn to go east on Telegraph Street.

“In doing so, as he was turning, he struck the Jeep in the rear passenger side, causing the Jeep to roll,” he said. “The investigation showed it rolled two times and came to rest on the driver’s side.”

Emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived shortly after the crash to provide medical evaluation.

“There were no injuries in the Jeep, amazingly enough,” Kantor said, referring to the driver and two kids.

The driver of the Dodge did not report any injuries, Kantor said, noting that everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

“The driver of the Dodge SUV was cited for failure to yield on a left turn,” Kantor said, adding that no impairment is suspected.

The Jeep sustained heavy damage throughout the vehicle, and part of the Dodge’s front passenger side was mangled. Both vehicles were towed away.

Firefighters from Washington City Fire Department also responded to help clean up the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

