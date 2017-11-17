Mary Esther Chris

Jan. 11, 1933 — Nov. 13, 2017

Mary Esther passed away surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 13, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She was born Jan. 11, 1933, in Wabash County, Indiana, to John Trelle Helms and Thelma Lanore Votaw, where she grew up. She married William Carleton Chris on May 25, 1951, in Rochester, Indiana, and was later sealed for time and all eternity on May 25, 1955, in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mary Esther is survived by her husband, William C. Chris; her children: Lynda K (Mark T) Frisby of Bozeman, Montana, W Michael (Ileen Stewart) Chris of Santa Clara, Utah, Robert L (Nancy J Knight) Chris of Harrisville, Utah, and Teresa J (Thomas L) Okuly of Huntington, Indiana; 21 grandchildren; over 50 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her brother, David T Helms, St Cloud, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John D Helms; and her daughter, Carol D (Roland S) Stanger, Bountiful, Utah.

Mary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graciously served in many positions including: Ward and Stake Primary, Relief Society and Young Women’s President. She also served a mission with her husband, William, in Lansing, Michigan, from 1996-1998. Mary enjoyed sewing, knitting, genealogy and traveling.

Funeral services

A visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.