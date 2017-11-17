Don’t miss these fun ‘Jubilee of Trees’ events

A display at the Jubilee of Trees shows a giant teddy bear riding a bike, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Much more than just beautifully decorated holiday trees, the 34th annual “Jubilee of Trees” is underway at the Dixie Center St. George, continuing through Monday with a slate of entertainment events set to delight attendees.

Some of the event highlights include the “Jubilee Gala and Auction,” which is the centerpiece of fundraising and takes place Friday at 6 p.m. Money raised throughout the Jubilee of Trees will benefit Intermountain Precision Genomics for Cancer.

Read more: 34th annual ‘Jubilee of Trees’ focuses on cancer care through Precision Genomics

Other events include the popular “Teddy Bear Picnic” Saturday at noon, followed by a “Night of Utah Stars” starting at 6 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Picnic is $15. The evening event is free with paid admission to the Jubilee of Trees and features performances from Brodie Perry, Mikalene Ipson, Philippe Clark Hall, Dean Kaelin and Shayla Osborne Beck.

Another highlight of the Jubilee of Trees will be the “Jubilee Fashion Show,” which will showcase the latest fashion trends for men and women from Dillard’s department store. The show will take place Monday at noon and is $25, which includes lunch.

And of course, beautifully decorated trees will be on display and entertainment and shopping will continue throughout the event.

The Jubilee of Trees is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for youth ages 15 and under.

Remaining jubilee ticketed events include the following:

“Jubilee Gala and Auction”: Friday, 6 p.m. | $150.

“Teddy Bear Picnic”: Saturday, noon | $15.

“Jubilee Fashion Show Luncheon”: Monday, noon | $25.

Support of all jubilee shopping and events will benefit Precision Genomics for Cancer at Dixie Regional Medical Center. For more information or to reserve tickets, go online or call 435-251-2480.

Event details

What: 34th annual “Jubilee of Trees.”

When: Friday, Nov. 17 through Monday, Nov. 20.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S Convention Center Drive, St George.

Events, times and admission varies. For more information, to volunteer or to reserve tickets, go online or call 435-251-2480.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews