Mercedes stolen in Washington City found vandalized in remote area

Black Mercedes 300 was located in Warner Valley with extensive damage after being reported stolen, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 17, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A vehicle reported stolen out of Washington City was located less than two hours later extensively damaged in Warner Valley early Friday.

At 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a black Mercedes 300 after an individual called the St. George Communications Center to report the theft.

The vehicle’s owner told officers the car was stolen between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. when he noticed it was no longer parked where he had left it the night before, Washington City Police Department spokesman Ed Kantor, said.

The car was discovered at 7:45 a.m. when an individual out walking in the Warner Valley area came across the vehicle and became suspicious after seeing the condition of the car and where it was located and called police.

Washington County deputies found the vehicle, Kantor said, and contacted Washington City once they realized that the vehicle’s make and model matched the description of the vehicle reported stolen earlier.

Deputies were soon joined by Washington City detectives and while surveying the car, investigators noted that the vehicle’s windows were shattered and other areas of the vehicle were significantly damaged as well.

“The vehicle had extensive damage to the glass, plastic and interior caused by an unknown object that was used to strike or smash the vehicle,” Kantor said.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that was collected for processing, he said, and the investigation is ongoing but police have no suspects at this time.

Authorities are seeking information and have asked for the public’s help. Anyone who may have information about the suspect(s) or crime is asked to call the Washington City Police Department at 435-627-4300 or the department’s detective unit at 435-986-1515.

Kantor went on to say that vehicle safety and security is particularly important with the upcoming holidays and taking simple precautions now can prevent becoming a victim of theft.

The most important step is to lock the vehicle and keep it locked when not in use, he said, and avoid leaving valuables in the car. Installing an alarm system if the vehicle doesn’t already have one also increases security.

“Even though we live in a wonderful community we still need to make sure our cars are locked,” Kantor said.

Additional safety tips by Jalopnik:

Keep the car in the garage – Car thieves are always looking for a car out on the street, so if it’s not on the street it’s less likely to get stolen.

Have an alarm sticker/LED – Just like the “Protected by Brinks” signs in front of houses deter burglars, so do visual signs of a tougher job for a car thief.

Hidden kill switches – Getting the car started without a key is typically the greatest challenge and a hidden kill switch makes it even more difficult.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

