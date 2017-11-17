State Senate confirms newest Utah Supreme Court justice

Stock photo | St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Senate unanimously voted this week to confirm the nomination of the state’s newest Supreme Court justice.

Third District Court Judge Paige Petersen will fill a vacancy created by Christine Durham’s retirement, which began Thursday.

Durham was the high court’s first female justice.

The unanimous vote by the Senate came late Wednesday.

The Senate also approved three other judicial nominees from Gov. Gary Herbert: Linda Jones, Patrick Corum and Amber Mettler. All will serve as Third District Court judges.

